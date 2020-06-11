‘Fight Club Meets Nightclub’ in Indiana’s Newest, Independently Owned Boutique Fitness Concept
Triumph Studio offers 8,000 square feet of customized training and luxurious amenities.FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, USA, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triumph Studio, a locally owned, multidiscipline fitness boutique, opened its doors at 1730 Apple Glen Blvd., Fort Wayne, Indiana. The 8,000-square foot destination includes dedicated studios for indoor cycling, boxing, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), barre, and child care. Fort Wayne residents Justin and Corina Harkelroad set out to create “the best of the best” in the boutique fitness world, and they engaged the services of Barbara Chancey Design Group, an international boutique specialty firm based in Dallas, Texas, to lead the extensive project.
Chancey and her team integrated the Triumph brand into every aspect of the studio, and dark, adventurous color schemes were selected to provide comfort and inspiration with careful attention to lighting and composition. “We maximized the space to provide a sense of community, and it was extremely gratifying to execute the owners’ vision,” said lead architect Douglas Frey.
A playground for the senses, Triumph Studio is equipped with illumination and projection systems designed by British lighting designer Daryl Vaughan, who has worked with many of the leading names in music, including world tours with Genesis, Paul McCartney, Pink Floyd, Sting, and the Rolling Stones. From house musicians to world-renowned tattoo artist Ricco Diamante, Indiana residents were selected to fuse the pulse of the studio with the soul of the local culture.
Here’s a sneak peek inside Triumph Studio, whether Fort Wayne is your hometown, or you and your gym bag are just passing through.
