Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,101 in the last 365 days.

‘Fight Club Meets Nightclub’ in Indiana’s Newest, Independently Owned Boutique Fitness Concept

Boxing, indoor cycling, barre, and childcare studio

Groundbreaking boutique fitness studio opens in Fort Wayne, IN.

Triumph Studio offers 8,000 square feet of customized training and luxurious amenities.

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, USA, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triumph Studio, a locally owned, multidiscipline fitness boutique, opened its doors at 1730 Apple Glen Blvd., Fort Wayne, Indiana. The 8,000-square foot destination includes dedicated studios for indoor cycling, boxing, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), barre, and child care. Fort Wayne residents Justin and Corina Harkelroad set out to create “the best of the best” in the boutique fitness world, and they engaged the services of Barbara Chancey Design Group, an international boutique specialty firm based in Dallas, Texas, to lead the extensive project.

Chancey and her team integrated the Triumph brand into every aspect of the studio, and dark, adventurous color schemes were selected to provide comfort and inspiration with careful attention to lighting and composition. “We maximized the space to provide a sense of community, and it was extremely gratifying to execute the owners’ vision,” said lead architect Douglas Frey.

A playground for the senses, Triumph Studio is equipped with illumination and projection systems designed by British lighting designer Daryl Vaughan, who has worked with many of the leading names in music, including world tours with Genesis, Paul McCartney, Pink Floyd, Sting, and the Rolling Stones. From house musicians to world-renowned tattoo artist Ricco Diamante, Indiana residents were selected to fuse the pulse of the studio with the soul of the local culture.

Here’s a sneak peek inside Triumph Studio, whether Fort Wayne is your hometown, or you and your gym bag are just passing through.

Barbara Chancey
Barbara Chancey Design Group
+1 800-680-5746
email us here

You just read:

‘Fight Club Meets Nightclub’ in Indiana’s Newest, Independently Owned Boutique Fitness Concept

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.