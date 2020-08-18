NEW ENGLAND DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION LISTED IN TOP 500 FOR 2020 BY QUALIFIED REMODELER MAGAZINE
New England Design & Construction has been recognized by Qualified Remodeler as one of the top 500 design and remodeling firms in the nation.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston’s New England Design & Construction is an award-winning, full-service Architectural Design Build creative firm that showcases the beauty of Boston and New England in its architectural style and craftsmanship. NEDC is an increasingly prolific figure in the Boston architectural design-build scene and the communities in Greater Boston. This creative firm puts a premium on top-quality workmanship, creativity, and people-centric customer service. NEDC is a passionate and purpose driven team--living their Mission Statement of, “Lifting Spirits with Spaces.”
The firm is headed by David Supple, an alumnus of Tufts University and an advocate of the client benefits of full-service design-build and the true role of the Architect throughout history as Master Builder. David and NEDC take their clients through full creative architectural design, planning, and artisan-level remodeling services within NEDC’s own sphere of responsibility. David has been directly involved in over 100,000 square feet of renovation projects over the years in Cambridge, Wellesley, Back Bay, Brookline, Newton, Chestnut Hill, Somerville, and throughout the GBA. These projects have been featured in local media, including Remodeling Magazine, Boston Voyager, and The Boston Globe. David and NEDC have also been featured on NECN and NBC Boston.
An increasing number of clients in Boston have been demanding a Design Build approach, especially in the high-end and Luxury Market as awareness increases of the creative efficiency, accountability and cost-effectiveness offered by this age-old and integrated approach to planning and building.
NEDC CEO David Supple stated:
“Design Build and the return of the Architect to his original role as Master Builder are subjects I've grown passionate about over the past two decades. I graduated from Tufts with a degree in Architecture and unfortunately found years of academic theory to be woefully inadequate when confronted with real life. To address this imbalance I took a job as a carpenter to teach myself to actually BUILD.
I'm now extremely proud of the team I've built over the past two decades--true professionals in architectural design, planning and construction and just sincere, caring people. We do it all for our clients in one Design Build package--the way the Masters did it for thousands of years--crafting spaces for those moving and changing the world. You can see some of our beautiful design build projects here.”
https://www.nedesignbuild.com/portfolio/
David Supple
New England Design + Construction
+1 6177080676
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn