Imbue Botanicals, LLC Hires Gloss As Its Strategic Digital Marketing Agency
Imbue Botanicals, LLC has hired Gloss, a digital marketing and web development agency, to handle digital marketing for its hemp-derived CBD products.PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC, a Wyoming based company, has hired Gloss as its strategic digital marketing agency. Gloss will coordinate all SEO, web, and mobile device marketing, as well as cutting edge e-commerce solutions for the company nationwide.
Available in multiple strengths for both people and pets, Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, topical CBD lotions, and CBD salves.
“We are beyond pleased to be working Gloss as we continue to extend our marketing and distribution reach,” said Tom Bauer, Managing Partner of Imbue Botanicals. “We are confident Gloss’ unmatched industry expertise and experience will drive our sales forward. We searched long and hard to find the perfect marketing partner for our SEO and digital marketing programs, and are very confident we have found that in Gloss.”
Unlike other companies, Imbue Botanicals utilizes 100% Colorado grown hemp, and processes its proprietary products in Colorado by utilizing a low pressure, low temperature process to preserve natural plant qualities. Imbue Botanicals boasts a strong network of independent pharmacies throughout the US as wholesale customers, and was recently awarded “Best CBD Facial Cream” by Men’s Health.
ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:
Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, gummies, capsules, topical CBD lotions, and salves. Their premium Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan, and contain no added flavorings or sugars (other than gummies). Available in their own online CBD store, www.imbuebotanicals.com, independent retail pharmacies, and other select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging, and unmatched value.
Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets.
For more information, visit:
Website: www.imbuebotanicals.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/imbuebotanical
Instagram: www.instagram.com/imbuebotanicals_cbd
ABOUT Gloss:
Gloss is a digital marketing and web development agency specializing in responsive technology, e-commerce, custom mobile-development, SEO, and digital marketing. Gloss has pioneered a simple and painless process to help enterprises explode their results by empowering its clients to acquire more customers, beat their competitors, and generate more revenue. Gloss has a deep and growing client base of CBD/cannabis clients, as well as a strong presence in other diverse market segments throughout the United States.
For more information, visit: www.glosstech.io
