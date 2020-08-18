The Sanitizer Company Donates Toprosan 75% Alcohol Sanitizer to Coachella Valley Homeless Martha’s Village & Kitchen
The Sanitizer Company Vision is to kill Covid-19. As a resident of Palm Springs/Palm Desert, California, she wants to kill COVID-19 in the Coachella Valley!
What better place is there to start than with the homeless population of Riverside County? For every sale of Toprosan 75% Alcohol Liquid Sanitizer, www.Sanitizer.CO donates a bottle to the homeless.”PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, US, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna Miller, a Southern California Coachella Valley resident, received the domain name "www.Sanitizer.CO" from her son as a Mother's Day gift in May 2020 during the pandemic. Within weeks she had a website selling high quality FDA approved liquid sanitizer and joined the fight against COVID. After sales started rolling in, she decided to take The Sanitizer Company - www.Sanitizer.CO to a new level.
The Sanitizer Company's Vision is to kill Covid-19. As a resident of the greater Palm Springs/Palm Desert, California area, she wants to kill COVID-19 in the Coachella Valley!
"What better place is there to start than with the homeless population of Riverside County?" said Miller.
According to Nature.com, researchers state the Corona Virus is spreading under the radar in US homeless shelters. Close living quarters and a lack of testing among homeless people across the United States threaten the nation’s ability to control the pandemic.
According to The Desert Sun, in Riverside County as of 2018, there were 1,685 homeless. According to the 2018 point-in-time count conducted by Riverside County, 438 people were experiencing homelessness in the Coachella Valley during a single night that January. According to the Riverside County's 2019 point-in-time count, the homeless population in Palm Springs grew from 126 people in 2018 to 196 in 2019.
On Friday, August 14, 2020, Anna Miller and Dr. Steven Roffers of Palm Springs visited Martha’s Village & Kitchen in Indio, California to tour the Village with Major Gifts Officer George Nasci-Sinatra. The Sanitizer Company - www.Sanitizer.CO donated several cases of Toprosan 75% Alcohol Liquid Sanitizer, PPE, non-contact sanitizer dispensers and several spray pen bottles.
Martha’s Village & Kitchen is a one-stop-shop for people in need. When a person enters the Village’s program they may be considered homeless, but there’s more to it than just needing a place to sleep. Martha’s Village & Kitchen offers help in every arena; nourishing food, professional medical treatment, clothing, a roof, training, education, culinary certification programs, child care, family development, new skills and helpful habits to practice long after people leave. Martha’s Village & Kitchen is a temporary stop in life, but the intrinsic gifts obtained from the experience will last a lifetime. The organization is the epitome of how the task of caring for the homeless should be. Martha’s Village & Kitchen is the benchmark!
If you’ve never felt what it’s like to be homeless in your lifetime, you’re one of the lucky few. If you think there’s something you can do to help, please contact Major Gifts Officer George Nasci-Sinatra at (760) 347-4741 ext.137, and be prepared to witness one of the kindest things Indio, California has to offer people in need!
The Sanitizer Company - www.Sanitizer.CO is offering its shoppers deep discounts, low shipping fees, no sales tax on sanitizer and free gifts with every $25 purchase. For every sale of Toprosan 75% Alcohol Liquid Sanitizer 4 oz, The Sanitizer Company donates one bottle to Martha’s Village & Kitchen. For every 100 blue disposable face masks sold, The Sanitizer Company donates 100 to the homeless!
Join the fight against the corona virus. Visit www.Sanitizer.CO and help the homeless of Southern California Coachella Valley.
