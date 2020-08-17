Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDC invites homeschool students to survey a stream on Aug. 19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The best way to understand the abundance of life that can be found in a healthy Missouri stream is to wade in and take a look.

Homeschool students ages 10-15 can get a first-hand view of stream life and learn about stream ecosystems at the free Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Homeschool Stream Stomp.” This program will be from 1-2:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 and will consist of a wade through a section of Cape LaCroix Creek (directly under the Lexington Avenue overpass in Cape Girardeau). Participants should meet at the parking lot next to the recreation trail just south of the Lexington/Highway W round-about.

Participants will be wading so they should be wearing comfortable clothing that can get wet and closed-toed shoes that can get wet. MDC staff will provide nets and other equipment for aquatic animal observation.

To ensure the health of all, face coverings will be required of participants during the instruction part of the program but face coverings will not be required during the time in the creek. To help ensure an accurate count, please register each family member that plans to attend. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173929

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding both virtual and some in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

