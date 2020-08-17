Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Turtles are focus of Aug. 18 MDC online program for kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Turtles are a commonly seen animal, but many people don’t realize all the unique adaptations these reptiles utilize to survive from one year to the next.

Children can learn more about turtles in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Turtlemania,” a free virtual event from 10-10:30 a.m. on Aug. 18. This online program is part of MDC’s “Little Acorns” series of programs and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos invites participants to “shell-ebrate” turtles in this program which is designed for ages 3-6, but is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174081

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

