ALDEVRON LAUNCHES ROYALTY FREE PLASMID BACKBONES FOR GENE EXPRESSION

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aldevron, a leading manufacturer of nucleic acids and proteins, today launched two cloning backbones, pALD-CV42 and pALD-CV77, as well as the reporter construct pALD-CV77-Luciferase. All constructs are available royalty free for research through commercial applications. The pALD-C77 backbone sequence has also been used successfully in multiple clinical trials, expresses protein at high levels, and can be used for a wide range of transgenes.

“The biotech industry continues to grow at a rapid pace, and we are providing products our clients need to help meet their demanding requirements without licensing limitations,” said Meagan Gelinske, Plasmid DNA Product Technology Manager. “These constructs are ideal for researchers who either do not have a cloning backbone available or are seeking options with a history of success in specific applications, such as DNA vaccine development. Our off-the-shelf products allow our clients convenience backed by our industry experience and expertise.”

The constructs are available immediately, with complimentary samples available for cloning and testing purposes.

About Aldevron

Aldevron serves the biotechnology industry with custom production of nucleic acids, proteins, and antibodies. Thousands of clients use Aldevron-produced plasmids, RNA and gene editing enzymes for projects ranging from research grade to clinical trials to commercial applications. Aldevron specializes in GMP manufacturing and is known for inventing the GMP-Source® quality system. Company headquarters are in Fargo, N.D., with additional facilities in Madison, Wisc., and Freiburg, Germany. To learn more, visit www.aldevron.com.