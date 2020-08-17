Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wrong way driver dies after driving head-on into a semi on I-84

Monday August 17, 2020

On August 16, 2020, at 2317, troopers received calls about a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound travel lanes near Morgan City.  Several units responded and more calls came in.  At 2323 hours, a caller indicated that there had been a collision.  The wrong way vehicle, a Ford Crown Victoria sedan, had crashed head-on into a tractor trailer hauling onions.  Life saving measures were given by troopers and medical personnel on scene.  The wrong way driver was the only occupant of her vehicle.  The driver of the wrong way vehicle was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. 

