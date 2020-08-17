Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,225 in the last 365 days.

OHRV Rollover Injures Connecticut Man in Stewartstown

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Levi Frye (603)788-4850 August 17, 2020

Stewartstown, NH – On August 14 at approximately 12:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single ATV rollover on South Hill Road in the town of Stewartstown. No Conservation Officers were immediately available, so NH State Police and 45th Parallel Ambulance responded to the scene to assist the patient, identified as Steven Klein, 57, of Easton, Connecticut.

After investigation by NH State Police at the scene, it was determined that Klein, who was riding in a large group, was turning around to check on a couple members of his riding party on a downhill stretch of South Hill Road. As he turned his machine around to check on the other riders, he took an aggressive left turn to skid to a stop, which caused the machine he was riding to roll over on its side, pinning his leg.

The 45th Parallel Ambulance transported Klein to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A Conservation Officer conducted a follow-up interview with Klein at the hospital and was able to confirm with Klein what had been determined at the scene. Intoxication is not considered a factor in the rollover.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind riders to always operate their machines within their capabilities and avoid maneuvers that can cause a machine to flip.

You just read:

OHRV Rollover Injures Connecticut Man in Stewartstown

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.