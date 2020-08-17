Traffic Switch Coming for Bridge Job in Juniata County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that a traffic switch will take place this week on a Route 35 bridge replacement job. The bridge spans a tributary of Cocolamus Creek approximately two miles north of Cocolamus in Fayette Township. Replacing the bridge will improve its condition from “poor” to “good”.

On Thursday, August 20, traffic will be reduced to a one lane, alternating pattern controlled by flaggers. Drivers can expect travel delays. This is necessary to pave the tie-ins to the temporary road which will carry traffic around the work zone while the bridge is being replaced. By the end of the day, Route 35 will be closed at the bridge and the temporary road will be in use.

Overall work on this job includes removal of the existing bridge, installation of the new box culvert, approach paving, drainage upgrades, guide rail installation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items. Jay Fulkroad and Sons, Inc. of McAlisterville, PA is the contractor on this $742,000 job.

PennDOT anticipates reopening the bridge to traffic in mid-November. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Work on this project is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.

