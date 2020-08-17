Williston Barracks/ Negligent Operation- 106/65 zone
CASE#: 20A103496
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 11, 2020 7:25am
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Williston
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: June E. Root
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 17, 2020 at approximately 7:25am Williston Troopers were on I89 conducting pro-active motor vehicle enforcement during high volume am commuter hours. Troopers stopped June E. Root, 57 year old of Richmond VT for traveling at 106mph in a posted 65 mph zone while operating near other motorists. At the time of the stop it was found that Root's license had expired in April of 2018. Root was issued a criminal citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court for October 13, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation. Root was also issued a civil traffic ticket for 106/65 zone $613.00. Troopers are reminding motorists that excessive speeds contribute to serious bodily injury and fatal collisions. Troopers are attempting to decrease the frequency of fatal collision on Vermont roads.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: October 13, 2020/ 0815
COURT: Chittenden Superior Court
