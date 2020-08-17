Williston Barracks/ Negligent Operation- 106/65 zone

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A103496

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: August 11, 2020 7:25am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Williston

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: June E. Root

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 17, 2020 at approximately 7:25am Williston Troopers were on I89 conducting pro-active motor vehicle enforcement during high volume am commuter hours. Troopers stopped June E. Root, 57 year old of Richmond VT for traveling at 106mph in a posted 65 mph zone while operating near other motorists. At the time of the stop it was found that Root's license had expired in April of 2018. Root was issued a criminal citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court for October 13, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation. Root was also issued a civil traffic ticket for 106/65 zone $613.00. Troopers are reminding motorists that excessive speeds contribute to serious bodily injury and fatal collisions. Troopers are attempting to decrease the frequency of fatal collision on Vermont roads.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 13, 2020/ 0815

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.