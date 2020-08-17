Utah’s Drowsy Driving Awareness Week 2020

TOP STORY

Highway Safety

Press Release

Protecting Utah

Monday August 17, 2020

The third full week in August has been designated as Drowsy Driving Awareness Week in Utah, so we’ll be sharing information about the dangers of drowsy driving and how everyone can help prevent episodes of it.

WHO

During 2019, male drivers were two times more likely to drive drowsy than female drivers.

For the past five years, 28.8% of drowsy driving crashes involved a driver under the age of 21.

WHAT

Driving while you’re sleepy.

You might not realize it, but it has similar effects to driving drunk.

Don’t endanger yourself, your passengers or others on the road. If you feel sleepy, get off the road.

Over the past five years, more than 55% of drowsy driving crashes were a result of the driver failing to keep in the proper lane.

Running off the road and overcorrection were the second and third leading causes of crashes.

WHERE

Road trips and longer drives can lead to drowsy driving.

Many times, people try to just drive through to their final destination.

Locations of drowsy driving crashes in Utah in 2019. Map shows locations of drowsy driving crashes in Utah 2015-2019.

WHEN

Drowsy driving crashes spike at 7 AM and again at 4 PM.

WHY

We aren’t getting enough sleep and that’s having negative effects on our lives – including our driving.

Poor quality sleep can affect all of us.

1,136 drowsy driving crashes occurred all across the state of Utah in 2019.

These crashes resulted in seven deaths.

If you feel drowsy, pull over for a quick nap or switch drivers.

WATCH: a story “I fell asleep at the wheel, and it resulted in the death of my sister Maddie”

HOW CAN YOU PREVENT DROWSY DRIVING

Recognize the signs – in yourself or, if you’re a passenger, in the driver.

Don’t hesitate to get involved – recommend stopping for a break or offering to drive if you’re awake and alert.

Help the driver recognize that he/she is tired and that drowsy driving is dangerous.

Before you hit the road – follow these steps to help avoid drowsy driving:

On the road – if you get sleepy, follow these tips to help keep you safe:

SLEEP SMART. DRIVE SMART. ARRIVE ALIVE.

For more information about drowsy driving, visit

Drowsy Driving.org

Zero Fatalities Drowsy Driving

