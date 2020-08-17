FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-123)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

TSCI inmate dies at hospital

August 16, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Larry French #88912, age 85, died at 10:25 a.m. on August 15, 2020 at Bryan West Medical Center. He was assigned to the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI).

French started serving his sentence on January 10, 2019. He was serving a six to 18-year sentence for a charge of first degree sexual assault out of Burt County.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, French was being treated for medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

###