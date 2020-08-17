Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The expert's research on Constantin Brancusi's work validated by the Scientific Committee of the LMDB

Carelle Moukémaha World Right to Happiness League Spokesperson

The International Scientific Committee of the World League validate Thierry Rayer's research of Constantin BRANCUSI's works

PARIS, FR, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Scientific Committee of the World League, composed of researchers and practitioners of various nationalities specialized in economics, law, science, health, education, culture and happiness, has studied the research of the French researcher THIERRY RAYER.

15 experts were consulted by the Presidency so that the committee could validate Thierry Rayer's research, which it considered exceptionally interesting and beneficial for the human community.


The discovery identified by the Vice-President of the World League for the Right to Happiness, concerns the common origin of the culture of Humanity. The research that led to this discovery was based on the observation of Constantin BRANCUSI's works, particularly the 1905 Kiss. This discovery scientifically demonstrates the connection between all the arts of all eras and all countries.

The World League and its president Murielle Van Boxem are in favor of this discovery for the year 2020/2021 on the grounds that it brings humanity together around the common original culture.

This discovery will be honored in the autumn of 2020 at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

On the occasion of this event, the World League for the Right to Happiness will present the Dove of the Golden Shamrock to the Ambassadors of nine nations, namely the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, China, Azerbaijan, Benin, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, and Mali; sponsored by Mr. Thierry Rayer.

Carelle Moukémaha
World Right to Happiness League Spokesperson

Thierry Rayer
Cercle d'études scientifiques Rayer
+33 6 51 60 18 07
Lanvin presents the sculpture "the kiss of 1905" by Brancusi

