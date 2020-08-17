Defence Safety 2020 Will Now Take Place as a Virtual Conference
Due to the ongoing challenges surrounding COVID-19 and large public gatherings, October’s Defence Safety conference will now run as a virtual event.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the continued uncertainty surrounding large gatherings in the UK, SMi Group have made the decision to turn the Defence Safety Conference on the 5th – 6th October 2020 into a fully interactive virtual meeting.
All attendance by military and government will be free of charge and other delegates can join for only £999. Register online at http://www.defencesafety.com/EINpr6
This means the conference will go ahead as planned, with the full support of its speakers, sponsors and delegates, but will run live and online only on the SMi Virtual Conference Platform.
Benefits of SMi Group’s Virtual Conference Platform:
• Live and On-Demand speaker content: Get online access to the latest strategies and case studies from your market
• Network with all event attendees: Connect with delegates, speakers and sponsors in real-time and have your queries answered instantly
• Exhibit & Visit a Virtual Booth: Set up your customized booth full of brochures, videos, and presentations
• Host/Join Meetings & Socials: Join preferred speaking sessions, host your own meetings and even host virtual networking socials with the inbuilt Zoom functionality
The brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download online at http://www.defencesafety.com/EINpr6
Defence Safety Virtual Conference 2020 will be an online meeting point for military and industry representatives across the land, air and maritime domains to discuss and explore the safe delivery of defence capabilities across the spectrum.
--- END ---
Defence Safety Virtual Conference
5th - 6th October 2020
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority
Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems | Gold Sponsor: Babcock
Sponsors & Exhibitors: BMT, Robin Radar Systems, Lockheed Martin and tlmNexus
To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Lauren Pears
Events
+44 2078276020
email us here