FreshLeaf Analytics Expands Team to Embrace Next Growth Phase

FreshLeaf's Market Report on Patients, Products and Pricing FreshLeaf Analytics

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FreshLeaf Analytics is pleased to announce that Cassandra Hunt has joined in the capacity of Managing Director. Cassandra will also join the advisory board of FreshLeaf Analytics, alongside Tim Drury, Director of parent company Southern Cannabis Holdings.

Cassandra is a specialist in strategy and innovation with extensive experience in Health, having advised pharmaceutical, life sciences, healthcare and consumer goods organisations around the world on how to grow through innovation and design. She joins FreshLeaf from Accenture where she was a Partner.

Tim Drury, Director of Southern Cannabis Holdings commented, “We are extremely pleased to welcome someone as exceptional as Cass to the FreshLeaf team. Cass has a proven track record of performing at the highest levels of the consulting industry and is perfectly positioned to take our business through its next phase of growth.”

As part of the expansion of the FreshLeaf team, Rhys Cohen will transition to a part time role with the company as a member of the FreshLeaf advisory board. Rhys plans to allocate more time to pursue further studies and will continue as an active commentator in the industry.

Tim Drury added, “Rhys has been a leading voice in the industry since its outset and we have been fortunate to have him working with us on FreshLeaf consulting projects over the past year. We look forward to our next phase of collaboration with Rhys as part of our advisory board”.

FreshLeaf expects to release the next instalment in its widely recognised Market Report series in Q3 2020.

About FreshLeaf Analytics:

FreshLeaf Analytics, part of the Southern Cannabis Holdings group, is Australia’s leading source of data and information about the medicinal cannabis industry. FreshLeaf provides strategic consulting services to industry and government clients. For more information: info@freshleaf.com or info@freshleafanalytics.com.au (+61) 2 8203 8741 @FreshLeafA

About Southern Cannabis Holdings:

SCH specializes in building and operating cannabis businesses in markets where cannabis is regulated as a pharmaceutical product. SCH companies include CA Clinics, Applied Cannabis Research and FreshLeafAnalytics. To find out more about SCH, please visit southerncannabisholdings.com.au info@southerncannabisholdings.com.au