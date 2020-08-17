PaPaSeat, the ideal portable child bike seat for leisure cycling with children

PaPaSeat is a portable, light-weight front mount child bike seat that allows parents to travel with their children

Creating precious moments one bike ride at a time.” — Wei Cheng

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PaPaSeat is a market leader in providing portable front-mounted child bike seats. It is an innovative solution for families to enjoy bike rides with their children anywhere in the world. PaPaSeat will be showcasing at the upcoming Taipei Giftionery Expo event at Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1 between Nov 5 - Nov 8, 2020 (booth TBD).

PaPaSeat is a portable, light-weight front mount child bike seat that allows parents to travel with their children, aiming to introduce a new way of travel for families. PaPaSeat is dedicated to creating memorable experiences for families, and sees a tremendous opportunity in large metropolitan cities around the world. The recent trend of outdoor activities will be beneficial to PaPaSeat in encouraging families to find new ways to travel together. In addition, Calmera Spain has used PaPaSeat to open the European market.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Light-weight – 5lbs only

• Portable and compatible with many models – designed for city (step-thur) and folding bicycles

• Easy to mount – quick install in 1 minute with no tools necessary

Notable Technical Specifications:

• Lightweight aluminum alloy.

• CPSIA, Rohs compliant.

• ST Compliant.

• Designed and tested for children from 2-5 years old (or up to 20kg/44lbs).

"PaPaSeat is designed by loving parents for parents. You can take a trip with PaPaSeat and enjoy leisure bike rides with your child anywhere! Our patented quick release system allows PaPaSeat to be installed and removed in less than one minute. Travel the world and tour cities on a bicycle with your child with PaPaSeat and leave your bicycle at home!," said Wei Cheng, President of PaPaSeat.

About PaPaSeat

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New Taipei City, PaPaSeat specializes in developing innovative child bike seats. It is poised to change the way families travel. PaPaSeat empowers and inspires people to travel and enjoy outdoor activities with their child. The company is making its services affordable/available for families around the globe by offering competitive price and product availability through Amazon and eBay. For more information, please visit https://www.papaseat.com.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/papaseat-portable-child-bike-seat

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Papaseat/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/papaseat?lang=en

###

Media contact: Catherine Yeh

Email: sales@papaseat.com

Phone: +886-2-29861748