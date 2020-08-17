LiBond, a Top Nominee of Taiwan Excellence Award, Providing Greener Solution Adhesive For Wood Veneer Suppliers

LiBond’s Formaldehyde-Free Adhesive for F0 Plywood is an eco-friendly hot melt adhesive for 100% automation process in the woodworking industry

We build more than bonding.” — Eugene Lee, minister of Sales Dept.

CHIAYI COUNTY, TAIWAN, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAIWAN FIRST LI-BOND CO., LTD. is an eco-friendly adhesive manufacturer providing innovative bonding solutions that can be widely used in automotive, aerospace, battery, bookbinding, building, filter, stationary, and woodworking industries. LiBond will be launching their new product, Adhesive for Veneer Composing in the coming months in 2020 and also showcase at various adhesive solution related events. LiBond has also been named a Taiwan Excellence Award 2020 Nominee in the Green Solution category for its Adhesive for Veneer Composing, honoring it as an innovative technology in the woodworking industry.

LiBond’s Formaldehyde-Free Adhesive for F0 Plywood is an eco-friendly hot melt adhesive for 100% automation process in the woodworking industry. Unlike some suppliers using cheaper packaging grade to counterfeit, it is specially designed for veneer composing purpose to effectively enhance the veneer core structure. The product is recognized for zero VOC and high flexibility, making it safe to use and keeping it from being rigid and easily cracked.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Strong structure reinforcer – adhesive with excellent elongation help reforge the veneer structure

• Zero VOC (free of Formaldehyde) – California Air Resource Board (CARB) P2 compliant

• Convenience for operation – reduce core voids and laps at layup lines and make veneer easy to stack

“Approved by the National Award of Outstanding SMEs, LiBond’s philosophy of ‘Conscience and Altruism’ is not only fulfilled in our business management, but also presented in our manufacturing procedures and products,” said Eugene Lee, the Minister of Sales Dept. at TAIWAN FIRST LI-BOND CO., LTD. “We build more than bonding.”

The ISO and D-U-N-S® Certified company also expects to meet the increasing market demand for certain types of adhesives, as the needs for anti-epidemic products such as air filters, masks, and frozen food packages are rising amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

About TAIWAN FIRST LI-BOND CO., LTD.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chiayi County, Taiwan, LiBond is a market leader in developing composite technology and providing cutting-edge bonding solutions for the global market. As a part of the Showa Denko group, one of the top three diversified chemicals suppliers in Japan, LiBond will continue to contribute technical cooperation and leverage the synergies of upstream materials and downstream know-how of applications to scale up its businesses in the field of aerospace and auto parts. Li-Bond mainly specializes in environmentally friendly adhesives for 100% automation procedure through technical cooperation between Taiwan and Japan.

For more information, please visit https://libond.en.taiwantrade.com/.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/taiwan-first-li-bond-co-ltd-or-taiwantrade

Media contact: Eugene Lee

Email: liyc@libond.com.tw

Phone: +886-972-032856