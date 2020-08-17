Raphael Electronics Unveils Efficient New ITE Open Frame Power Supply

Proudly designed and made in Taiwan, your ultimate source for advanced power supplies

We design and produce switching power supply for IPC, Open Frame ,DC-DC Converter, E-Bike , Monitor ,POS Terminal, POE system, Medical equipment, Car power, Vending Machine, Access control, Gaming.” — RAPHAEL ELETRONICS CO., LTD.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raphael Electronics Co., Ltd is a full-service power supply manufacturer that designs and produces switching power supplies for various industrial applications, including IPC, open frame, gaming devices, POS, POE systems, medical instruments, car power, and more. It provides solutions to help system equipment manufacturers overcome product space constraints and technical problems. Raphael Electronics is launching a new product, ITE Open Frame Power Supply 280W (Fanless) / 400W (Air), and will be showcasing at upcoming electronics-related maker events in 2020.

The ITE Open Frame Power Supply 280W (Fanless) / 400W (Air) comes with high reliability and performance to satisfy the power supply requirements for industrial equipment. It can be used in a wide range of applications based on its low profile and safety standards. Raphael Electronics is dedicated to offering superior customer service with competitive prices, and sees a tremendous opportunity in being able to rapidly refresh product lines to meet the industry and consumer's needs at the same time. In addition, leading electronic components distributors like Micorsmei also used it for their systems.

Notable Technical Specifications:

• Large wattage and small volume

• Safety compliant with UL 60950-1, plus OCP, OVP and OTP protection

• Innovation and customization to individual specifications

"From start to finish we are committed to stringent quality control standards. Everything we do is in compliance with our core values that shape us," said Ed Huang, CEO of Raphael Electronics Co., Ltd. “We are excited to provide superior technological innovation and product excellence, and unceasingly serve customers for their entire electric power source. We offer multiple wattage options with the same compact size, so you can adjust to your needs without changing the entire design or system.”

About Raphael Electronics Co., Ltd

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New Taipei City, Raphael Electronics is an internationally recognized switching power supply manufacturer specializing in peripheral products of industrial computers. With over 20 years of experience, it provides product design, high quality control, prompt delivery, customization and continuous after-sale service. Raphael is committed to progressive R&D and is devoted to customer service excellence. Having served customers in Israel, Belgium, Egypt, India, Romania, Japan, Malaysia and the U.S., the company is continuing to make its services affordable/available for all types of power supply and industrial power supply around the globe.

For more information, please visit https://raphaelpower.en.taiwantrade.com.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/raphael-eletronics-co-ltd

###

Media contact: Judy Fan

Email: judyfan@raphaelpower.com.tw

Phone: +886-2-82279128