VSP Middlesex/Criminal DLS-C
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A203615
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191
DATE/TIME: August 16, 2020 @ 1850 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 21, Swanton Vermont.
VIOLATION: Driving with a Criminally Suspended License
ACCUSED: Jesse Koslowski
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate Springs, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 16, 2020 at approximately 1850 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on First Street in the Town of Swanton Vermont after observing a traffic infraction on Interstate 89. State Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Jesse Koslowski. Further investigation revealed that Koslowski was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Koslowski was issued a citation to appear in court in St Albans on October 13, 2020 @ 0830 hours to answer the charge. Koslowski was also issued several traffic tickets for the infractions.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/2020
COURT: St Albans
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NO
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (264)
Vermont State Police
Troop "A" Middlesex Barracks
Phone # (802) 229-9191
FAX # (802) 229-2648