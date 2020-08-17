VSP Middlesex/Criminal DLS-C

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A203615

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: August 16, 2020 @ 1850 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 21, Swanton Vermont.

VIOLATION: Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

ACCUSED: Jesse Koslowski

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate Springs, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 16, 2020 at approximately 1850 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on First Street in the Town of Swanton Vermont after observing a traffic infraction on Interstate 89. State Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Jesse Koslowski. Further investigation revealed that Koslowski was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Koslowski was issued a citation to appear in court in St Albans on October 13, 2020 @ 0830 hours to answer the charge. Koslowski was also issued several traffic tickets for the infractions.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/2020

COURT: St Albans

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NO