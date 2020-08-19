Son Gives Pandemic Gift: Mom Creates The Sanitizer Company
The COVID-19 worldwide pandemic has affected everyone's life in one way or another; some poorly, and for others it was a game changer.
People come first. We want our family, friends and neighbors to have access to the items they need to stay safe and fight COVID-19.”PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In May 2020, Anna Miller, a Coachella Valley California resident, received the Domain Name, www.Sanitizer.CO, from her son as a Mother's Day gift. By May 10th, she had been sheltering-in-place for 59 days. Her son knew a project of this magnitude would be a game-changer, occupy his mom's free time, and make a difference in the fight against COVID-19. Without hesitation, Anna joined the fight against the corona virus; COVID-19!
Announcing the official launch of www.Sanitizer.CO -- Anna's contribution in the fight against COVID-19!
The Sanitizer Company - www.Sanitizer.CO covers the bases: To Sanitize, to Protect and to Moisturize! Their high-quality products include 75% alcohol sanitizer made in a FDA approved facility using CDC and FDA guidelines, a variety of certified non medical personal protective equipment (PPE) and moisturizing items to use with and after alcohol based sanitizer.
"People come first. We want our family, friends and neighbors to have access to the items they need to stay safe and fight COVID-19," said Miller. "We offer free gifts for all orders $25+. We pay a portion of the shipping cost, we donate to the needy, and all sanitizer is tax free!"
Miller is not new to eCommerce. She's a problem solver. She branched off on her own and started building eCommerce websites when people were asking, "What's the Internet?" Her eCommerce focus over the past 25 years has always been problem solving. Today, her focus is on the Pandemic.
The Sanitizer Company Mission is to provide the highest quality products in the fight against COVID-19.
Miller has partnered with factories, some she's been working with for several years, for the best, purest and cleanest high alcohol content sanitizer, certified non medical face masks for adults and children, and personal protective equipment for the entire family — the factories guaranteed her an endless supply of whatever is needed!
Her long time technical friends joined her collaborative fight against COVID to build a website so everyone has access to the things needed to stay safe and obtain them at a very reasonable price.
The Sanitizer Company Vision is to KILL COVID-19.
Join the fight to kill the corona virus. Visit www.Sanitizer.CO.
