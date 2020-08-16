Baz Porter Rebrands Spiritual Awakening and Personal Development Business to Reflect His Name
Baz Porter is pleased to announce he has rebranded his spiritual awakening and personal development business from “The Light Angel” to “Baz Porter.”
Baz Porter is a leading spiritual awakening and personal development specialist whose mission is to guide awakening souls into self-awareness and self-love – while providing a strong foundation for spiritual growth. The visionary offers a range of courses, including via tele-seminar, to help impact personal growth, promote change, and bring harmony to the world – one person at a time.
In his most recent news, through a newly rebranded website, Baz creates a safe platform where empathy, star seeds, multi-dimensional beings, and newly awakened souls can establish self-belief on the path to being their best self. Fundamental to Baz’s work is that there is more to life than people see with their own eyes.
“The core values at the forefront of my talks and programs are reliability, loyalty, commitment, open-mindedness, honesty and compassion,” says Porter. “Clients can get in touch knowing that it’s these key traits that will help guide them on their life’s path. My latest program, the Multiverse Ascension Path program, for example, enables participants to adventure into the divine light of the cosmos and encourage the manifestation of their divine being.”
Baz has been a natural intuitive all his life and experienced his awakening at an early age. His gifts include mediumship, angelic channeling, energy healing, and multidimensional code keeping. After another major awakening in 2016, Baz committed to passing on his knowledge, so he can help others to be their best self.
In order to help guide awakening souls, Baz is currently offering a select group of individuals to join the Multiverse Ascension program, where they will gain an understanding of the principles of spirituality. Participants will also gain an awareness and knowledge beyond the conscious mind, while learning energy healing techniques and mastery of all psychic abilities.
Additionally, Baz is also offering tele-seminars and online events to help clients during the ongoing pandemic. These include Cosmic Divine Light Awakening, Violet Fire Activation Sequence, and Overcoming PTSD while Embracing Spirit.
A recent client said: “Baz has helped me to see things clearly, start on my healing journey and connect once again to spirit. He helped to soothe my fears and said it as it was, which was exactly what I needed. Can't recommend highly enough!”
For more information about Baz’ incredible programs, or to register to become a member of Baz’ online spiritual community, please visit www.bazporter.com.
About Baz Porter
