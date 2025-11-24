Lizelle De Kock Launches Comprehensive Business Training to Help Beginners Earn Money Online in as Little as 90 Days

Hands-on coaching and ready-to-launch assets give aspiring entrepreneurs a shortcut to online business success

JEFFREYS BAY, SOUTH AFRICA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and digital marketing coach Lizelle De Kock today unveiled the Digital Magnetic System , a plug-and-play online business program designed to guide absolute beginners to their first sales in as little as 90 days. The program combines a step-by-step training curriculum, prebuilt products, content templates, marketing funnels, and 12 months of biweekly group coaching into one seamless package.Unlike traditional courses that leave students to piece together scattered strategies, the Digital Magnetic System offers a fully integrated approach.Participants follow a simple 4-step blueprint covering product selection, audience targeting, content creation, and conversational selling, and they typically make their first online sales in just a few weeks. They receive lifetime access to the training modules, 12 months of biweekly group coaching, weekly momentum calls for live feedback on their products and content, and entry to a 400-member community forum led by experienced coaches and successful peers.For first-time online entrepreneurs, the biggest early hurdles are attracting customers and limited technical know-how. The Digital Magnetic System addresses those challenges with done-for-you digital product templates, a 30-day content calendar, and private-label rights to 12 professional assets ready for immediate resale. An affiliate resale option offers a 90 percent commission, enabling members to recoup their investment with just one or two referrals.“Starting an online business can feel impossible without a clear roadmap and reliable support,” said De Kock, founder of the Digital Magnetic System. “This program is built to remove technical obstacles and deliver personalized guidance so busy parents, nine-to-fivers, and complete beginners can start earning quickly, without paid ads or complex setups.”Early adopters report rapid success. One student reached $10,000 in her first month, another earned $5,000 with just 12 leads, and a third generated four sales in under 16 hours. To reward prompt action, the launch includes four exclusive bonuses: an advanced masterclass on multiple income streams, a suite of prebuilt funnels and email sequences to launch those income streams, an AI content generator trained on proven sales prompts, and a faceless marketing mastery course for privacy-focused entrepreneurs.Enrollment is now open with limited seats to preserve small coaching pods of 10–15 members. Those interested can secure their spot at https://buildwithlizelle.com/offer-3 About Digital Magnetic SystemDigital Magnetic System is an all-in-one online business accelerator founded by Lizelle De Kock, a self-made six-figure entrepreneur. The program empowers beginners to build profitable digital ventures by combining proven frameworks, done-for-you assets, and hands-on coaching. To date, more than 400 participants have used the system, with many achieving their first $5,000–$10,000 months in as little as 90 days.

