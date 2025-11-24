Piety Token Announces Native Uniswap Launch and Payroll-Backed Token Ecosystem Ahead of Patent Filing

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- URME United and CBF Bank & Trust today announced the upcoming public launch of Piety Token (PIETY) on Uniswap, marking the first step in bringing a fully asset-fused, payroll-backed digital currency into the open crypto market.Piety Token is the core fuel of Piety PayChain, a next-generation payroll, debit, and bill-pay engine that turns every paycheck into a wealth-building event instead of a sunk cost. Unlike traditional tokens that rely on hype and speculation, Piety is designed to be fed by real-world payroll volume, business deposits, and member spending across the URME United ecosystem.The Uniswap launch is scheduled for Monday at 6:00 p.m. EST, positioning early participants to secure access to a tightly limited float of tokens ahead of the full PayChain rollout and a planned USPTO patent filing in December for Piety’s underlying valuation system.________________________________________A Token Engineered for the Real EconomyPiety Token operates inside a Triple-Loop Valuation System™, a patent-pending framework that unites:• COLI Loop – tracking cost-of-living and inflation to help preserve real-world purchasing power• Gold Reserve Loop – targeting physical gold reserves as a foundational value anchor• CBF Ledger Loop – drawing from URME United’s private Asset-Fusion ledger, including CBF Bank & Trust, Hangdog Social Resorts, and SPRiZZi DrinkCoTogether, these synchronized loops are designed to create a closed, self-balancing digital asset where value growth is driven by utility, transactional volume, and asset performance—not pure speculation.________________________________________“Get in Before Payroll Becomes Capital.”“Most people don’t realize their payroll is someone else’s profit center,” said Professor Ryan McGowan, one of the early advisors to the project. “What Piety has built is a model where employees, businesses, and token holders share in the upside instead of just feeding the banking system. You’re not just getting paid—you’re participating in a live, growing asset.”Under the Piety PayChain model, businesses convert part or all of their payroll into Piety Tokens, employees receive their pay in tokenized form inside CBF-linked wallets, and debit cards plus bill-pay rails convert those tokens into fiat at the point of use. Every payroll cycle becomes recurring buy pressure for the token.________________________________________A World-Class Leadership BenchURME United has quietly assembled a seasoned leadership and advisory team to steward Piety into the market:• John W. Sanders Jr., CFO, brings decades of experience in corporate finance, restructuring, and large-scale turnarounds, including prior work with Deloitte and major global brands.• Christie Benicaso, CMO, leads the integrated launch strategy across digital, experiential, and B2B channels, with deep experience in hospitality and resort marketing.• Marko Milanović, CTO & Senior Blockchain Engineer, oversees the smart contract architecture, security, and integration across Uniswap, CBF’s private exchange, and the Piety PayChain rails.“I’ve been involved with many cryptocurrency launches,” said Marko Milanović, CTO and Senior Blockchain Engineer, “and this is by far the most sophisticated yet practical token I’ve ever been involved with. It’s not just a chart and a community—it’s a working financial engine designed to plug directly into payroll, banking, and real-world spending.”“This round is about finishing what we started,” added John Sanders, CFO. “The infrastructure is built, the valuation model is defined, and the ecosystem is in place. What we’re doing now is connecting the dots between capital, technology, and a payroll system that never stops running.”________________________________________Limited Float, Infinite Use CasesAt launch, only a small fraction of the total 3.1 billion Piety Tokens will be made available on Uniswap as part of a staged micro-pool strategy. The majority of tokens are reserved for:• Payroll and Piety PayChain circulation• Debit card and bill-pay liquidity• Strategic reserves, buyback mechanics, and ecosystem expansion• Member rewards and long-term treasury functionsThis creates a scarce early float in the native market, while preserving the long-term utility of the token as it migrates into CBF’s private exchange and the broader URME United ecosystem.________________________________________A Bridge Between Public Markets and a Private Banking EngineThe Uniswap listing is intentionally designed as a bridge phase:1. Phase 1 — Native Market Launcho Piety Token goes live on Uniswapo Price discovery, liquidity, and chart history begino Early investors and strategic partners secure positions2. Phase 2 — Piety PayChain Integrationo Businesses onboard and convert payroll to Pietyo Employees receive tokenized pay in CBF walletso Debit cards and bill-pay connect tokens to everyday life3. Phase 3 — Private Exchange Migrationo A growing share of volume moves into CBF’s private exchangeo Token valuation follows a transparent, formula-driven upward patho Public markets become the on-ramp, private systems become the engine“We’re stepping into the native market not to gamble, but to signal, to prove, and to invite,” said Michael Breault, Founder of URME United and architect of the Piety ecosystem. “Piety isn’t another coin looking for a use case. Piety is a working system looking for the capital to scale.”________________________________________About Piety Token, URME United, and CBF Bank & TrustPiety Token (PIETY) is the digital asset at the core of the Piety PayChain payroll and banking ecosystem. Your paycheck becomes capital — appreciating inside a self-strengthening ecosystem. This is how we realign modern finance around families and businesses instead of institutions.”________________________________________Launch DetailsPublic Launch:Today — 3:00 PM PSTUniswap (Ethereum)Early Allocation:Limited to <400M tokens in the initial market window(less than 13% of total supply)Investor Resources:Investor Deck (PDF):Contact for Allocation Requests:michael@cbf-bank.comTel 909-362-1411CBF Bank & Trust — URME United Private Trust________________________________________About Piety TokenPiety Token is the world’s first asset-fusion digital payroll currency, engineered to transform payroll, debit cards, billpay, and real-world settlement into a closed-loop capital engine. Piety Token is built on Ethereum and operates inside a sovereign private trust banking system through CBF Bank & Trust, powering the Piety PayChain, Hangdog Social Resorts, SPRiZZi Drink Co., and the greater URME United ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

