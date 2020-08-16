Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Burglary *Request for Information*

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A203405

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier                           

STATION: St. Albans                            

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/03/2020 at approximately 0239 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pop-A-Top Redemption, 115 Troy St, Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

VICTIM: Joshua Aldrich

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

            On August 3, 2020 at approximately 1553 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a burglary that took place at the Pop-A-Top Redemption store in Richford, VT. Upon investigation, surveillance footage revealed that at approximately 0239 hours one individual approached on foot and unlawfully entered the establishment. Surveillance footage showed the individual take money from the register drawers and an 18-pack of Twisted Teas, and leave the establishment on foot towards Liberty St in Richford. Images of the individual can be seen above. The Vermont State Police in St. Albans is looking for anyone with information about this individual’s identity, or information about the event.

            This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

 

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov

 

