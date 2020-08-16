Magistral Consulting Grows Rapidly, Opens International Offices

Investment Analysis Leading to Outcomes

Magistral Consulting, a specialist financial research outsourcing firm, witnessed a growth of 250% YoY and has opened offices in the US, UK, and Europe.

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, August 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the year 2020, despite the global pandemic, Magistral Consulting ( www.magistralconsulting.com ) continued to witness the massive growth in its revenues. Magistral is currently growing at a blistering pace of 30% month on month and manages to double its revenue rate every 3 to 4 months. This has led to Magistral opening its offices in the target markets of the US, UK, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It has a presence in New York, San Francisco, London, Oslo, and Singapore through its sales offices. Its delivery center continues to operate out of the satellite city of Gurgaon in the National Capital Region of India.Magistral is relatively new in the space of financial research services, but its highly differentiated services have led to explosive growth in demand for its services. It is an advanced operations' outsourcing firm that helps clients in the space of Investment Banking, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Family Offices, Hedge Funds, Asset Management, Real Estate, and Fund of Funds.Prabhash Choudhary, the CEO of Magistral Consulting in a released statement said " Our focus is on delivering exceptional client value and experience. Revenue growth and profitability are just the by-products of remarkable client value, and the secret sauce to that is our people and the unique organizational culture". Prabhash Choudhary in the past has been associated with four Fortune 500 companies in varying capacities ranging from Strategy Consulting to Business Head. He is using the best global practices to build Magistral Consulting.Where other leading industry players limit themselves to voluminous low value add jobs, Magistral goes for high-end support. Some of the examples of high-end projects that it recently delivered included the investment decision of $300 million for one of its hedge fund clients. It has managed end to end due diligence of some of the biggest FDI deals in India. It provides the analyst capacity to clients like Investment Banks , Private Equity, Venture Capital, Hedge Funds, Real Estate Funds, Family Offices, and Asset Management players globally.Magistral has high-quality service offerings in the area of Financial Modeling , Due Diligence, Fund Strategy, Research, Marketing, Portfolio Management , and Equity Research. Its delivery methodology is unique in the sense the outsourced team acts as extended support to the onshore team. It is the lifeblood of some of its smaller clients, where Magistral acts as the sole analyst capacity provider. It helps smaller financial businesses survive in its target markets by providing on-demand analyst capacity, that is high quality and delivered at reasonable pricing. Its work quality speaks for itself. Currently, 80% of its business comes from repeat or referenced clients.Last year's growth came majorly from its target markets of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.Magistral expects to continue its growth journey by growing 10 times its current revenues in the next 3 years. For the purpose, it will be aggressively hiring from MBA campuses across India. In 2020-21, it plans to onboard more than 30 Management Trainees onto its operations.For more details on Magistral Consulting and its service offerings please visit https://magistralconsulting.com/ To drop an inquiry visit https://magistralconsulting.com/contact/ . For career opportunities visit https://magistralconsulting.com/careers/

