RE: TRAFFIC ALERT - MSX

The roadway is now back open.

 

Thanks

 

 

From: Eldred, Erika via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, August 15, 2020 7:33 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: TRAFFIC ALERT - MSX

 

US RT 2 IN THE AREA OF 1115 US RT 2 IN MIDDLESEX IS CLOSED DUE TO A MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

