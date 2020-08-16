Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ DUI

 

CASE#: 20B202571                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski

STATION:  Royalton Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 07/22/2020   6:53 PM

STREET: Vermont Route 132

TOWN: Strafford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  Vermont Route 131/ Blanchard Road

WEATHER: Clear        

ROAD CONDITIONS: Blacktop/ Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Walter Radiconi

AGE:  35   

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 07

VEHICLE MAKE: Pontiac

VEHICLE MODEL: G6

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage.

 

INJURIES: Possible shoulder injury.

  

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 08/12/2020 at approximately 10:17 PM, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 132 just past Blanchard Road in the Town of Strafford. The vehicle left the travel portion of the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing extensive damage to both the vehicle and the pole.  The operator, Radiconi was screened and arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed and released on citation. 

 

MUG SHOT: Not available

BAIL: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:   09/30/2020 at 8:00 AM

  

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

