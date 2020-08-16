Royalton Barracks/ DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ DUI
CASE#: 20B202571
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/22/2020 6:53 PM
STREET: Vermont Route 132
TOWN: Strafford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vermont Route 131/ Blanchard Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Blacktop/ Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Walter Radiconi
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 07
VEHICLE MAKE: Pontiac
VEHICLE MODEL: G6
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage.
INJURIES: Possible shoulder injury.
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 08/12/2020 at approximately 10:17 PM, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 132 just past Blanchard Road in the Town of Strafford. The vehicle left the travel portion of the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing extensive damage to both the vehicle and the pole. The operator, Radiconi was screened and arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed and released on citation.
MUG SHOT: Not available
BAIL: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange County Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2020 at 8:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.