F&G seeking information about cow elk shot and left to waste in Unit 50

A cow elk was shot and left to waste southeast of the Double Springs Road near the base of Mt. Borah in Unit 50. Fish and Game Conservation Officers are looking for any information the public may have to help solve this case.

Based on forensic evidence, it is estimated that this elk was shot around Aug. 9th or 10th. "I found two cow elk lying right next to a two track road only 300 yards apart," explains Conservation Officer Joe Heald. "One was harvested properly while the other was just left to rot."

A similar incident involving a wasted cow elk occurred in nearby Unit 63 around the same time period. "With as many people as there are out on the landscape right now, it is very likely that someone witnessed these elk being shot and left to waste," says Heald. "Please give us a call if you think you have information that would be helpful in either case."

To provide information regarding either of these cases or to report another wildlife crime, please do so by calling the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and a reward is available for information that leads to a citation.

