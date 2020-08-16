St Johnsbury / Agg Domestic

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A503193

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Schlesinger

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/15/20 / 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Bear Hill Rd, Maidstone

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Parker Lovell

AGE: 22 years

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Maidstone, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/15/20 at approximately 1500 hours Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks were requested to assist Essex County Sheriffs Department with a domestic incident. Troopers arrived on scene and concluded that Parker Lovell had assaulted a household member inside a vehicle. The victim was transported to Weeks Memorial Hospital by Groveton EMS for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries. Lovell was transported to the St Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Lovell was released with a citation to appear at the Essex County Superior Court on 8/18/20 and a 24 hour curfew.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/20 / 1230 hours

COURT: Guildhall

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

