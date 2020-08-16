Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Johnsbury / Agg Domestic

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A503193

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Schlesinger                           

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/15/20 / 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Bear Hill Rd, Maidstone

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Parker Lovell

AGE: 22 years

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Maidstone, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/15/20 at approximately 1500 hours Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks were requested to assist Essex County Sheriffs Department with a domestic incident. Troopers arrived on scene and concluded that Parker Lovell had assaulted a household member inside a vehicle. The victim was transported to Weeks Memorial Hospital by Groveton EMS for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries. Lovell was transported to the St Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Lovell was released with a citation to appear at the Essex County Superior Court on 8/18/20 and a 24 hour curfew.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  8/18/20 / 1230 hours          

COURT: Guildhall

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 






