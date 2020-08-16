St Johnsbury / Agg Domestic
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A503193
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Schlesinger
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/15/20 / 1500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Bear Hill Rd, Maidstone
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Parker Lovell
AGE: 22 years
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Maidstone, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/15/20 at approximately 1500 hours Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks were requested to assist Essex County Sheriffs Department with a domestic incident. Troopers arrived on scene and concluded that Parker Lovell had assaulted a household member inside a vehicle. The victim was transported to Weeks Memorial Hospital by Groveton EMS for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries. Lovell was transported to the St Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Lovell was released with a citation to appear at the Essex County Superior Court on 8/18/20 and a 24 hour curfew.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/20 / 1230 hours
COURT: Guildhall
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
