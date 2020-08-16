SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ 1st Deg Agg Domestic Assault/ Domestic Assault
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE- INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B302699
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Raymond Witkowski
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: August 15th 2020, 1505 hours
LOCATION: VT 346, Pownal, VT
VIOLATION(S): 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Camden Crowl
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the information of victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 15th 2020 at 1505 hours, VSP Shaftsbury Troopers were dispatched to a report of a domestic assault in Pownal involving active pointing of a firearm. Troopers determined through investigation that Crowl, 20, had assaulted a household member causing injury as well as placing them in fear of serious bodily injury or death. Additionally, Crowl was alleged to have pointed a firearm at the same household member, which again placed them in fear of serious bodily injury or death. Crowl was placed under arrest and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police barracks for processing. Crowl was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where he was held without bail pending a court appearance on August 18th 2020 at 1230 PM to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 08/18/20
COURT: Bennington Superior Court-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Raymond Witkowski
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Field Station
96 Airport Road, Shaftsbury, VT
(802)442-5421
raymond.witkowski@vermont.gov