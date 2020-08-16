SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ 1st Deg Agg Domestic Assault/ Domestic Assault

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE- INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B302699

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Raymond Witkowski

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: August 15th 2020, 1505 hours

LOCATION: VT 346, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION(S): 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Camden Crowl

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the information of victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 15th 2020 at 1505 hours, VSP Shaftsbury Troopers were dispatched to a report of a domestic assault in Pownal involving active pointing of a firearm. Troopers determined through investigation that Crowl, 20, had assaulted a household member causing injury as well as placing them in fear of serious bodily injury or death. Additionally, Crowl was alleged to have pointed a firearm at the same household member, which again placed them in fear of serious bodily injury or death. Crowl was placed under arrest and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police barracks for processing. Crowl was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where he was held without bail pending a court appearance on August 18th 2020 at 1230 PM to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 08/18/20

COURT: Bennington Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Raymond Witkowski

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road, Shaftsbury, VT

(802)442-5421

raymond.witkowski@vermont.gov