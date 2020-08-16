Longtime Community Leader Virginia Savietto is Running for Palm Beach County School Board District 2
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Savietto is running for the open District 2 Palm Beach County School Board seat currently held by Chuck Shaw.
Shaw, who has held the seat for a decade, is not seeking re-election. Shaw is supporting Virginia Savietto to replace him on the Board.
Savietto is a longtime community leader who has served on numerous boards and committees, including the Palm Beach County School District Advisory Boundary Committee and the Hispanic Education Coalition.
Savietto is also a Certified Teacher with the Palm Beach County School District for adult English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL).
Additionally, Savietto is an Adjunct Professor at Palm Beach State College.
Professionally, Savietto works for Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss as an Administrative Assistant.
Virginia Savietto is a single working mom and the only parent running for the open seat. Savietto has a nine-year-old son, Luca, who attends Pine Jog Elementary School in the district.
Like so many other parents, Savietto has struggled with the challenges of distance learning and understands the frustrations parents and teachers are experiencing regarding reopening our schools.
Savietto will bring that experience to the School Board.
Savietto has also been endorsed by former District 2 School Board member Paulette Burdick, former State Representative Mark Pafford, Palm Springs Mayor Beverly “Bev” Smith, Greenacres Councilmember Jonathan Pearce, and former Supervisor of Election Susan Bucher, to name a few.
Election Day is August 18.
Francine Nelson
Francine Nelson
