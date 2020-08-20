Cannabis Travelers Beware: Famed Attorney, Vince Imhoff, Breaks Down How Flying With Marijuana Can Land You In Jail

Vincent Imhoff

"Flying LAX to Phoenix with marijuana and driving to your hotel in a rental car has the potential to ruin your day, your reputation, and your career."

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As local traveling has gradually begun to increase, many people are using this time to get away in their most relaxed state with a little help from mother nature. Ever since cannabis became legal in California in 2018, California’s have thrived in these new regulations. Years of free-roaming in the Golden State however, should be taken into consideration for interstate airline travelers. Vince Imhoff, founder and managing partner of Imhoff & Associates, PC, breaks down the consequences of how taking even the smallest amount of weed from California to Arizona where possession with intent to deliver is considered a felony.

Vince Imhoff, who works with the nation’s largest criminal defense network with 650 attorneys in 49 states, advises travelers to be nice to TSA while passing through security as there is nothing stopping TSA inspectors at LAX from alerting their counterparts in Phoenix that a person of interest will be landing soon. Vince states, “COVID-19 has decimated the travel industry. Especially, air travel. With so few travelers, the TSA employees have more time on their hands. They may decide to report you and your legal California cannabis to the local sheriff in Phoenix, where cannabis is illegal.”

Flying from LAX to Phoenix with marijuana and driving to your hotel in a rental car has the potential to ruin your day, your reputation, and your career. Imhoff even states, “You could be accused of being a drug dealer.”

Nationwide cannabis enforcement trends indicate Federal cannabis laws that conflict with the states will not be enforced and over time dissolve into this new Federalism. But between now and then, don’t tempt fate.

Here Are Some Helpful Facts To Consider:

— In 2018 hemp and hemp-derived CBD were removed from the Schedule 1 drug tier, effectively legalizing CBD at the Federal level. But don’t confuse CBD with marijuana.

— Effective January 1, 2018 California allowed individuals 21 years of age or older to possess up to 28.5 grams of marijuana and 8 grams of concentrated marijuana for personal consumption. Los Angeles Airport Police Division (APD) updated their policy and procedures to conform to the change in law. TSA at LAX also adopted the California policy, but the TSA screening stations are under Federal jurisdiction. Travelers beware.

— TSA now allows CBD products on airplanes, unless they contain more than 0.3 percent THC. But what happens when you fly from LAX, which is in a state that legalized recreational marijuana, to Phoenix, in a state where marijuana is illegal? And don’t take any illegal product with you when you rent a car, it would be breaking a second law in Arizona.

— Traveling interstate, it’s a good idea to carry a medical marijuana card as an added safeguard to prove you have no intention of selling the cannabis you possess.

—Do not assume that just because TSA does not confiscate your marijuana at LAX it does not report you to the TSA at your destination. Again, don’t give TSA inspectors any reason to report you.

We are in a period of transition from the criminalization of cannabis to its near-global acceptance, at least for medicinal purposes. But not being aware of the conflicting laws, regulations and enforcement protocols between both the Federal government and the states, and between individual states, can land you in jail and give you a criminal record.

Imhoff concludes by advising folks to not forget that TSA employee is an employee is a representative of the Federal government. Use common sense when dealing with TSA officials.

Imhoff & Associates, PC, provides the highest quality representation for individuals who have been accused of committing criminal offenses. They understand that people who come to them are going through some of the most stressful times in their lives and want these individuals to know they do not have to work through these matters alone. Their nationwide criminal defense attorneys are prepared to provide creative, hard-hitting defenses for clients across the nation, no matter what the case may entail, how complicated matters may seem, or what crimes the accused are charged with. "We have a powerful and highly experienced team of attorneys from different legal backgrounds in your area and we bring the determination to win, a great deal of resources, and extensive knowledge to every case we handle", states Imhoff & Associates. "Let us put our extensive experience and successful track record of defending thousands of clients to work defending you!"

If you have been accused of committing a criminal offense, it is essential that you reach out to their firm as soon as possible. The sooner you begin working with them, the sooner they can begin examining every detail surrounding your case, gathering all the evidence, and building the strongest defense possible. Because they have experienced lawyers throughout the nation, they are knowledgeable of every state’s criminal laws and know-how all of these states’ criminal proceedings are carried out.

"Individuals who turn to our firm for defense are met with respect, honesty, and diligence throughout the entirety of their case," states Imhoff & Associates. "No two cases are alike, and we ensure every client is provided with the customized defense needed to meet their unique needs. We believe in doing everything we can to put our client's minds at ease, which is why we also implement one-time, flat-fees. This means you do not have to worry about how long you are on the phone with us or how many times you meet with us; you will never be charged any hidden expenses." With Imhoff & Associates, it looks like no matter what your case entails, you will work with the right attorney for your case; someone who is from your area, is well-versed in that particular area of law, and knows how to customize the best possible defense for your specific case.