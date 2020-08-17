NEW BOOK AND DIGITAL COURSE OFFERS FRESH PERSPECTIVE ON ACHIEVING SUCCESS THROUGH EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION
OPEN SESAME – A DEEP DIVE INTO THE LANGUAGE OF SUCCESS AND BECOMING A MAGNETIC COMMUNICATOR BY DAVID ZALTZMANTORONTO, CANADA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW BOOK AND DIGITAL COURSE OFFERS FRESH PERSPECTIVE ON ACHIEVING SUCCESS THROUGH EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION
Successful people speak a different language. In order to get to the next level, one needs to know the language. Luckily, the language is learnable; people just have to know where to look.
David Zaltzman’s new release “Open Sesame” opens with a salvo from Ludwig Wittgenstein “The limits of my language are the limits of my world.”
In today’s fast paced world, the language of success is not a secret peddled by the privileged few anymore. People can now learn what to say, when to say it, and how to say it in their pursuit of success.
The name of the book, Open Sesame, represents the password to unlock the language of success. Open Sesame is the magical phrase in the story of Ali baba and the Forty Thieves, one of the traditional stories collected in the Thousand and One Nights.
In the story, Ali Baba's brother became trapped in the cave and could not get escape. Ali Baba, a poor woodcutter, bumps into a gang of thieves. He overheard the magic words to unseal the cave where the stolen treasures are stored: “Open Sesame.” With this phrase, he opened the mouth of a cave. Inside, forty thieves hid a treasure. Similarly, David reveals the password to the treasure of powerful words to you through the book.
After Twenty-Five years of solid life as an army soldier, officer, lawyer, and top executive in multi-billion-dollar companies. In his book, he inundates what led him to this path “I finally realized that there is a recipe for success, and it’s about the words we use.”
There are many tools for achieving success, though they play different roles in the pursuit of success. One of the major tools is Communication as David writes “We become what we repeatedly say. Therefore, the words you use will determine your success and will offer you access to exclusive opportunities.” Effective communication is a very powerful tool in accomplishing a set goal. It is a precondition for achieving success.
David is also launching a digital course called “Become a magnetic communicator 30 days challenge”
This digital course is a 30 days program that will reveal unique strategies that, once practicing, will design the future communications. Students will understand, step by step on daily basis communication, what to say and when, and what not to say. As well, it will equip them with the tools how to adequately prepare for meetings and how to integrate successful words, phrases and themes into their body and spoken language.
For many years, people believed that in order for a person to become successful, they need to first learn what to do and then, consequently, they would know what to say. Times have changed, and the paradigms have shifted. As readers will find throughout this book, in today’s world, the language of success is not hidden anymore.
A short read, David Zaltzman’s “Open Sesame” is the perfect handbook for up starters, career executives, and CEOs looking to consolidate their mental arsenal in successful management and becoming more effective communicators.
ABOUT AUTHOR
David Zaltzman is a highly sought after senior executive and a business coach with more than 20 years’ experience of proven results in corporate world, business operations and finance, real estate acquisitions, customer service systems, sales forces, and marketing strategies.
David has practiced law (corporate and real estate law) for 9 years after serving as a commander and officer in the Israeli army for 5 years.
After graduating from law and business schools (Tel Aviv university IL with Honors and Cornel University NY, US), David has completed various world-renowned leadership programs one of which, at Disney institute FL, US.
David has worked with some of the world’s most successful startups and companies and has designed trainings, developed content, and led both public and private seminars, lectures, and speeches for tech startups and organizations.
With impressive career behind him, mainly as top executive in multi-Billion Dollar companies and business coach, David was fascinated to investigate what is behind People’s success stories.
For collaborations, partnership, and inquiries, interested parties can contact David Zaltzman - zaltzman.david@gmail.com
Website - www.davidzaltzman.com
email us here