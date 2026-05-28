Operiq Workforce Announces Public Availability of Workforce Operations Platform

Operiq Workforce introduces a centralized system for scheduling, attendance tracking, reporting, and accountability.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Operiq Workforce is pleased to announce the public availability of its workforce operations platform , a centralized system designed to help operational teams manage employee scheduling, attendance tracking, accountability, reporting , and day-to-day team coordination.Built for organizations that depend on distributed teams, hourly staff, and fast-moving work environments, Operiq Workforce helps businesses replace spreadsheets, disconnected chat threads, and manual tracking processes with a more structured management system. The platform is designed to support logistics, healthcare, field operations, security, warehouse operations, and other industries where attendance, communication, and visibility matter every day.According to the company, for many growing organizations, the workday begins before the first shift starts. Managers need to know who is scheduled, who has clocked in, which roles are covered, and where gaps may exist. They also need a clear way to capture issues before small problems affect the rest of the day. When that information is spread across spreadsheets, messages, paper records, and disconnected tools, even routine coordination can become difficult. Operiq Workforce was developed to address that gap by giving teams one system for scheduling clarity, attendance signals, employee records, reporting, and daily execution.The platform’s rollout includes subscription onboarding, workforce plan architecture, mobile responsive scheduling workflows, accountability tools, reporting pages, and Stripe-powered subscription billing. Organizations can now select plans, onboard teams, manage schedules, track attendance, monitor issues, and coordinate daily work through a centralized platform experience.Operiq Workforce also includes features designed for practical use, including accurate time capture, shift management, secure remote access, kiosk access, centralized employee records, digital onboarding, compliance oversight, performance tracking, and issue reporting. According to the company’s website, the platform is built for operations managers who need visibility and accountability without relying on sales-heavy enterprise systems or generic HR suites.“I have seen how quickly a workday can become harder to manage when schedules, attendance, and updates are scattered across too many places,” says Adeyinka Adegoke, Founder of Operiq Workforce. “Operiq Workforce was built to give teams a clearer way to stay coordinated, understand what is happening, and keep daily operations moving with more confidence.”Unlike traditional HR-centered platforms, Operiq Workforce focuses on the realities of daily execution. The platform is designed around scheduling changes, readiness, attendance monitoring, accountability, and reporting workflows that help teams understand what is happening across their business in real time. Its mobile responsive experience also supports employees and managers working across multiple routes, locations, stations, warehouses, or field environments.Adeyinka Adegoke developed Operiq Workforce from firsthand experience in workforce operations and logistics management. His background in coordination and execution shaped the platform’s emphasis on practical visibility, consistency, and structured accountability. The result is a workforce operations software platform intended to help growing organizations move away from fragmented systems and toward clearer infrastructure.As businesses continue to manage lean teams, shifting schedules, and distributed staff, Operiq Workforce aims to provide a simplified system for organizations that need more than manual processes but do not require a complex enterprise suite. With public availability now underway, the platform gives operational organizations a more accessible way to manage scheduling, attendance, reporting, accountability, and team coordination in one place.For more information, please visit https://operiq.org/ About Operiq WorkforceOperiq Workforce is a workforce operations platform that helps organizations manage employee scheduling, attendance tracking, operational reporting, workforce accountability, and team coordination through a centralized system. Founded by Adeyinka Adegoke, Operiq Workforce was developed to address the challenges many growing organizations face when relying on spreadsheets, fragmented communication, and manual coordination methods. The platform supports logistics companies, healthcare organizations, field operations teams, security workforce providers, warehouse teams, and other businesses seeking better visibility, scheduling clarity, attendance monitoring, and execution consistency.

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