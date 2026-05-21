Ox Productions Named 2026 Telly Production Company of the Year

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ox Productions , a Pittsburgh-based full-service video production company specializing in commercials, branded content, corporate video, and documentary-style storytelling, is pleased to announce that it has been named the 2026 Telly Production Company of the Year by the 47th Annual Telly Awards.The recognition marks a significant milestone for Ox Productions, which began as a childhood creative project and has grown into a nationally recognized production company serving clients across commercial, corporate, branded, and cinematic video categories. According to the Telly Awards, Ox Productions was named the second-ever Telly Production Company of the Year, an honor designed to recognize breadth, versatility, and excellence across multiple areas of video production.For Founder and Creative Director Tim Oxenreiter, the award represents more than industry recognition. It reflects a story that began when he was 12 years old, creating videos as a hobby in Pittsburgh. What started as skits, sports highlight videos, and early YouTube content gradually evolved into event videos, promotional projects, recurring client work, and eventually a formal production company. Over time, Ox Productions built its reputation by combining the capabilities of a full-scale production studio with the personal attention and flexibility of a boutique creative team.“Receiving this award is an incredible honor,” says Tim Oxenreiter, Founder and Creative Director of Ox Productions. “I started Ox Productions when I was a young boy with the dream of building a company that would allow me to be my own boss. Simply being able to do what I love full-time and make a living from it already felt like a dream come true. To now be recognized with such a prestigious global award is truly overwhelming. We are deeply humbled and incredibly grateful to all of our partners and clients who have supported us along the way. The most exciting part is that we’re just getting started — the sky is truly the limit.”At its core, Ox Productions provides full-service video production from pre-production through post-production, supporting clients with concept development, filming, editing, branded storytelling, corporate films, commercials, social content, and documentary-style projects. The company is known for adapting to a wide range of project sizes and budgets while maintaining a focus on strong creative execution, efficient timelines, and high-quality results. One of its key service strengths is a fast post-production process, with first drafts often available as soon as one to two days after filming.The Telly Awards highlighted Ox Productions’ success across multiple categories such as Film & Shorts, Local TV, Promotional Video, Non-Broadcast, Social Video, Online Commercials, and Social Content.Based in Pittsburgh, Ox Productions continues to build on its regional roots while serving national clients. Its growth reflects a broader demand for video content that is not only visually polished but also strategically aligned with each client’s message, audience, and goals. As brands increasingly rely on video to communicate trust, credibility, and personality, Ox Productions aims to help organizations translate their stories into content that is clear, memorable, and built for today’s media landscape.For more information, please visit www.oxproductions.media.About Ox ProductionsOx Productions is an award-winning video production company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, specializing in commercial, branded, corporate, and cinematic storytelling. Founded by Tim Oxenreiter, the company began in 2005 as a creative video project and later evolved into a full-service production company serving local, regional, and national clients. Ox Productions creates high-impact video content for commercials, corporate films, branded content, social campaigns, documentaries, and promotional projects. Named the 2026 Telly Production Company of the Year, the company combines full-scale production capabilities with a personalized, boutique approach to help brands connect with audiences through authentic and visually compelling storytelling.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.