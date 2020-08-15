New Haven Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief
CASE#: 20B502079
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/14/2020, 2242 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hillside Drive. in the Town of Starksboro
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct/ Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Shannon Merrick
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/14/2020 at 2326 Hours the Vermont State Police responded to Hillside Drive in the Town of Starksboro for a report of a female later identified as Shannon Merrick (50) being loud and damaging property.
Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Shannon Merrick (50), of Starksboro, had caused damage to a building and property including a vehicle along with saying obscenities to the homeowner.
Merrick was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2020, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.