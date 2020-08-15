New Haven Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502079

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/14/2020, 2242 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hillside Drive. in the Town of Starksboro

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct/ Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Shannon Merrick

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/14/2020 at 2326 Hours the Vermont State Police responded to Hillside Drive in the Town of Starksboro for a report of a female later identified as Shannon Merrick (50) being loud and damaging property.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Shannon Merrick (50), of Starksboro, had caused damage to a building and property including a vehicle along with saying obscenities to the homeowner.

Merrick was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.