Westminster Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B103771
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kayla Healy
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/14/2020 at approximately 2344 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ellen Ware Road, Brookline
VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Christopher J Peck
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 14, 2020 at approximately 2344 hours, the Vermont State Police -
Westminster barracks received several 911 calls reporting a single vehicle crash
on Ellen Ware Road in Townshend (Windham County). The calls also stated that the
male operator had fled from the scene.
Troopers responded to the scene and spoke with several witnesses who stated that
the male operator was severely intoxicated, attempted to leave in his car, and
struck a female with his car door before crashing into a tree. After a brief
search of the area, Christoper J Peck was located. Peck had several injuries
from the crash and displayed several indicators of impairment. He was
transported to the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries
sustained in the crash.
Peck was placed under arrest for DUI and Negligent Operation. He was released on
a criminal citation to appear in court on September 29, 2020 at 1330 hours to
answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2020 at 1330 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kayla Healy
Vermont State Police - Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd. Putney, VT. 05346
(802) 722-4600 Ext. 541