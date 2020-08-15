Westminster Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B103771

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kayla Healy

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/14/2020 at approximately 2344 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ellen Ware Road, Brookline

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Christopher J Peck

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 14, 2020 at approximately 2344 hours, the Vermont State Police -

Westminster barracks received several 911 calls reporting a single vehicle crash

on Ellen Ware Road in Townshend (Windham County). The calls also stated that the

male operator had fled from the scene.

Troopers responded to the scene and spoke with several witnesses who stated that

the male operator was severely intoxicated, attempted to leave in his car, and

struck a female with his car door before crashing into a tree. After a brief

search of the area, Christoper J Peck was located. Peck had several injuries

from the crash and displayed several indicators of impairment. He was

transported to the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries

sustained in the crash.

Peck was placed under arrest for DUI and Negligent Operation. He was released on

a criminal citation to appear in court on September 29, 2020 at 1330 hours to

answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2020 at 1330 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.