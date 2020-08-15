Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,987 in the last 365 days.

*update* Injured Hiker/Helicopter Rescue/Middlesex

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:20A303437

TROOPER: Sgt. Stackhouse                          

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/14/20 1602 hours

LOCATION: Plainfield, VT 

INCIDENT: Injured Hiker/Helicopter Rescue

 

INJURED: Kelly Houston 

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, NJ

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers were asked to respond to the Spruce Mountain trailhead in the town of Plainfield to provide assistance to first responders who were already on scene with a female who had fallen from the fire tower on top of the mountain earlier in the day. At approximately 11:43, Waterbury Backcountry, Barre Town Fire Department, Plainfield Fire and Rescue, and East Montpelier Fire Department responded to the fire tower to assist Kelly Houston who had fallen two flights of stairs down the tower while trying to capture a video of the view. After making contact and assessing Houston’s medical status, first responders contacted the National Guard and requested a helicopter rescue to safely remove Houston from the mountain. Houston was safely hoisted into the helicopter and transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center to be seen for her injuries.

 

 

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

*update* Injured Hiker/Helicopter Rescue/Middlesex

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.