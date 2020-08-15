update* Injured Hiker/Helicopter Rescue/Middlesex

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:20A303437

TROOPER: Sgt. Stackhouse

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/14/20 1602 hours

LOCATION: Plainfield, VT

INCIDENT: Injured Hiker/Helicopter Rescue

INJURED: Kelly Houston

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, NJ

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers were asked to respond to the Spruce Mountain trailhead in the town of Plainfield to provide assistance to first responders who were already on scene with a female who had fallen from the fire tower on top of the mountain earlier in the day. At approximately 11:43, Waterbury Backcountry, Barre Town Fire Department, Plainfield Fire and Rescue, and East Montpelier Fire Department responded to the fire tower to assist Kelly Houston who had fallen two flights of stairs down the tower while trying to capture a video of the view. After making contact and assessing Houston’s medical status, first responders contacted the National Guard and requested a helicopter rescue to safely remove Houston from the mountain. Houston was safely hoisted into the helicopter and transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center to be seen for her injuries.

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191