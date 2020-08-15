Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,985 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Gordon and Business Council use CARES Act to expand broadband to address COVID-19 impacts

Governor Mark Gordon, together with state legislators, have worked to develop a broadband expansion initiative in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The goal of this initiative is to provide internet access in areas where there is no or little broadband so Wyomingites can access tele-health, tele-education or work remotely. During a special meeting Friday, the Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors approved 37 projects totaling $86 million in federal CARES Act funding for this expanded broadband infrastructure throughout the state.

“This funding will help connect rural communities in Wyoming that may not have had the chance to get service otherwise,” Gov. Gordon said. “Now, the people in Wyoming’s most rural communities will be able to access the essential services they need to cope with the effects of COVID-19, and to access the opportunities that high-speed internet provides for years to come.”

Find a list of approved Connect Wyoming projects here. These projects will impact 15 counties and 54 communities.

A committee of Business Council staff and Board of Directors, Broadband Advisory Council members and Governor’s office staff recommended applications that did not compete with existing providers who offer service speeds of at least 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload, as defined by Wyoming statute.

“The funds help communities that need it most and support projects in areas without adequate service,” Business Council Board member Erin Moore said. “This provides accessibility for our most rural communities, which is vital in these extraordinary circumstances.”

Business Council Broadband Manager Ryan Kudera said, “We are proud to lend our expertise to this important work, and we look forward to continuing to serve Wyoming.”

You just read:

Gov. Gordon and Business Council use CARES Act to expand broadband to address COVID-19 impacts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.