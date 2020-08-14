Safeguarding America’s First Responders (SAFR) Act of 2020 Signed Into Law

We are pleased to report that today, President Donald J. Trump signed S. 3607, the Safeguarding America’s First Responders (SAFR) Act, into law. This bill extends death and disability benefits under the Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Program to public safety officers who die or become injured as a result of COVID-19.
Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined with 51 attorneys general and with law enforcement in Utah to express support for this bill in May 2020. Supporting Utah and America’s veterans and first responders is a top priority for the Utah Attorney General’s Office.
