Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 5/26/25-5/30/25

June 2, 2025 The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. Monday, May 26 Memorial Day 10:00 am: Memorial Day Ceremony Location: Utah State Capitol Tuesday, May 27 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 1:30 pm: Agency meeting Location: Online 3:30 pm: Opioid Task Force Executive Meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 5:30 pm: Faith Leaders Dinner Location: South Jordan, Utah Wednesday, May 28 10:00 am: Capitol Preservation Board Tour Location: Utah State Capitol 12:30 pm: Staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 1:30 pm: EPA meeting Location: Online Thursday, May 29 1:00 pm: Visits with attorneys and staff in Heber M. Wells Building Location: Salt Lake City 3:00 pm: Interviews Location: Office of the Attorney General Friday, May 30 11:00 am: Speech preparation Location: Salt Lake County 3:00 pm: Podcast interview Location: Weber County 6:00 pm: Federalist Society Reception Location: Summit County

