Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 5/26/25-5/30/25

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. 

Monday, May 26

Memorial Day

10:00 am: Memorial Day Ceremony 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

Tuesday, May 27

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

1:30 pm: Agency meeting 

Location: Online 

3:30 pm: Opioid Task Force Executive Meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

5:30 pm: Faith Leaders Dinner 

Location: South Jordan, Utah 

Wednesday, May 28

10:00 am: Capitol Preservation Board Tour 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

12:30 pm: Staff meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

1:30 pm: EPA meeting 

Location: Online 

Thursday, May 29

1:00 pm: Visits with attorneys and staff in Heber M. Wells Building 

Location: Salt Lake City 

3:00 pm: Interviews 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

Friday, May 30

11:00 am: Speech preparation 

Location: Salt Lake County 

3:00 pm: Podcast interview 

Location: Weber County 

6:00 pm: Federalist Society Reception 

Location: Summit County 

