Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 5/26/25-5/30/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, May 26
Memorial Day
10:00 am: Memorial Day Ceremony
Location: Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, May 27
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
1:30 pm: Agency meeting
Location: Online
3:30 pm: Opioid Task Force Executive Meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
5:30 pm: Faith Leaders Dinner
Location: South Jordan, Utah
Wednesday, May 28
10:00 am: Capitol Preservation Board Tour
Location: Utah State Capitol
12:30 pm: Staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
1:30 pm: EPA meeting
Location: Online
Thursday, May 29
1:00 pm: Visits with attorneys and staff in Heber M. Wells Building
Location: Salt Lake City
3:00 pm: Interviews
Location: Office of the Attorney General
Friday, May 30
11:00 am: Speech preparation
Location: Salt Lake County
3:00 pm: Podcast interview
Location: Weber County
6:00 pm: Federalist Society Reception
Location: Summit County
