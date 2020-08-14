Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,985 in the last 365 days.

2020-08-14 11:31:08.827 Mountain Grove Man Wins $1 Million Scratchers Prize

2020-08-14 11:31:08.827

Story Photo

Mountain Grove resident Dale Robertson deviated from his favorite $1 and $5 games when he decided to play a $10 Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket that turned into a $1 million win. Robertson’s winning “$1,000,000 Money Multiplier” ticket was purchased at Country Mart, 1901 W. 19th St., in Mountain Grove.

“I didn’t believe him at first,” said Robertson’s wife, Evelyn. “I almost hyperventilated, I was so excited.”

His $1 million win makes Robertson the 147th million-dollar-plus Scratchers winner and the 551st Missouri Lottery-made millionaire overall.

Robertson’s win adds to the over $5.7 million won by players in combined Wright and Texas Counties in the last fiscal year. During this period, retailers received more than $572,000 in bonuses and commissions, and over $1 million went to education programs in the counties.

You just read:

2020-08-14 11:31:08.827 Mountain Grove Man Wins $1 Million Scratchers Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.