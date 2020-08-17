CBD Emporium Opens New Phoenix Store

CBD Emporium

One of the fastest-growing CBD store chains in the country announces the opening a 1,600 square-foot retail location on Bethany Home Road in Phoenix.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Based in Phoenix, with multiple locations throughout Arizona and Nevada, CBD Emporium is dedicated to the health and wellness of the communities it serves. The well-educated sales staff delights in sharing the many benefits of CBD with local customers. The Bethany Home store is the third Phoenix location for the progressive CBD store chain.

CBD Emporium carries nearly 50 different CBD brands, ensuring that staff members have an array of products to fit customers’ individual needs. Whether people have issues with pain, anxiety or mood or need CBD products for their pets, CBD Emporium is ready to align them with the best CBD products. Offerings include tinctures, consumables, vapes, bath and body products, capsules and pet products. All the CBD products CBD Emporium sells are infused with hemp that is grown and extracted in the United States.

“CBD Emporium is becoming a household name among CBD enthusiasts in Arizona with the opening of our 24th location in the state,” said John Flanders, Chief Executive Officer of CBD Emporium. “Our knowledgeable sales staff has a huge variety of CBD products to select from when recommending the right CBD solutions for our customers.”

Top CBD brands available at CBD Emporium include KOI Naturals CBD, Holistapet, Kurativ CBD, Sun God Medicinals, Ananda, Sky Wellness and many more.

Stop by the new retail center at 1528 E. Bethany Home Road. The store is open Monday through Saturday. If you have any questions and wish to contact the CBD Emporium’s Bethany Home Road location, please call (602) 218-6621 or email info@cbdemporium.com.

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source of quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products derived from medical grade organic hemp plants. CBD Emporium’s knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education and products to improve health and wellness. For information visit www.CBDEmporium.com.