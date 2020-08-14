US-23 corridor sign upgrades in Genesee County start Aug. 17

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Genesee

HIGHWAY: US-23

CLOSEST CITIES: Fenton Lake Fenton

START DATE: Monday, Aug. 17, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: October 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.3 million to upgrade signs along 12.5 miles of US-23 from the Livingston/Genesee county line to I-75. This work will replace existing signs and their supports to ensure nighttime visibility and stability of all sign supports.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Work will be completed with daytime moving shoulder closures. Drivers should prepare for reductions in speed as they approach these shoulder closures.

Overhead truss signs will be replaced during nighttime hours (11 p.m. - 6 a.m.) and will require full lane closures.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will ensure optimal visibility of existing signs and ensure structural integrity of the sign supports. MDOT’s Transportation Reality Check offers more information on these federal safety guidelines.