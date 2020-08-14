Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,989 in the last 365 days.

US-23 corridor sign upgrades in Genesee County start Aug. 17

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Genesee

HIGHWAY:                                    US-23

CLOSEST CITIES:                  Fenton Lake Fenton

START DATE:             Monday, Aug. 17, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       October 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.3 million to upgrade signs along 12.5 miles of US-23 from the Livingston/Genesee county line to I-75. This work will replace existing signs and their supports to ensure nighttime visibility and stability of all sign supports.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      Work will be completed with daytime moving shoulder closures. Drivers should prepare for reductions in speed as they approach these shoulder closures.

Overhead truss signs will be replaced during nighttime hours (11 p.m. - 6 a.m.) and will require full lane closures.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will ensure optimal visibility of existing signs and ensure structural integrity of the sign supports. MDOT’s Transportation Reality Check offers more information on these federal safety guidelines.

You just read:

US-23 corridor sign upgrades in Genesee County start Aug. 17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.