Nevada Bar Exam Successfully Completed Virtually

8/14/2020 2:01:41 PM

The Nevada Supreme Court and the Nevada Board Bar of Examiners are pleased to announce that the Nevada Bar Exam was successfully completed virtually on August 11 and 12. From early on, both organizations opted to proceed with a virtual exam as a way to handle the administration of the bar exam in the middle of a pandemic to ensure that it would be safe, effective, and fair. A total of 305 individuals completed the exam.

"This was not easy, but it was the right thing to do by fulfilling our obligation to protect the public from unqualified practitioners while at the same time offering a fair, safe and challenging exam," said board Chair Richard Trachok. "Special thanks go to Chief Justice Pickering and the entire Court, Director of Admissions, Brian Kunzi and his team, and the members of Nevada Board of Bar Examiners. It is never easy being first, especially when something new is attempted."

Nevada used the software platform provided by ILG Technologies to administer the bar exams online. Applicants who were not able to take the Nevada bar exam on Aug. 11 and 12 can reschedule for the Feb. 2021 exam or apply to the State Bar of Nevada at (702) 382-2200 or by email at admissions@nvbar.org.