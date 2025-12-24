FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 24, 2025

Josh Meny

Press Secretary

Governor Lombardo Announces Appointment of 11th Judicial District Judge Department 1

CARSON CITY, NV – Today, Governor Joe Lombardo announced the appointment of Bryce Shields as Judge for the Eleventh Judicial District Department 1.

“I am honored to appoint Bryce Shields to the Eleventh Judicial District Court, Department 1,” stated Governor Joe Lombardo. “Bryce has dedicated his entire legal career to serving Pershing County and has deep insights into the judicial needs of the county, along with extensive experience necessary to administer justice within the jurisdiction.”

"I am deeply honored to be appointed to serve the people of Lander, Mineral, and Pershing Counties on the 11th Judicial District Court. I accept this responsibility with profound respect for Judges Wagner and Shirley and with a steadfast commitment to carrying forward their legacy of fairness and integrity in the law. I am grateful to Governor Lombardo for this trust, and I look forward to serving these communities with impartiality, dedication, and unwavering respect for justice."

Elected Pershing County District Attorney in 2015, Bryce has served as chief public prosecutor, appearing in court daily to litigate matters involving criminal offenses, juvenile delinquency, child dependency, and child support. In addition to his prosecutorial duties, Bryce has overseen a wide spectrum of responsibilities, from handling civil litigation on behalf of the County to providing legal counsel to its elected officials, departments, and public bodies—drafting and reviewing ordinances, resolutions, and contracts for all county entities. A commitment to transparency, Bryce has attended all public board meetings to ensure compliance with Nevada’s Open Meeting Law.

Prior to that, Bryce served as Pershing County Deputy District Attorney from 2009 to 2015, prosecuting criminal, delinquency, and child support cases. He also assisted the Public Guardian in managing the affairs and estates of protected persons. Additionally, Bryce served as General Counsel to the Lovelock Meadows Water District Board of Trustees, drafting policies related to the district’s water system and managing business relations with local utilities and government entities.

Before beginning his legal career, Bryce attended Creighton University School of Law, earning his Juris Doctor and graduating Cum Laude. During his undergraduate studies, Bryce focused on academic and athletic excellence. As a walk-on freshman, he became a starter by his sophomore year and earned a football scholarship to Southern Utah University. Named Team Captain in his senior year, Bryce was also selected to the Independent All-Conference team. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from SUU with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and Political Science, also earning the Merit Humanities Scholarship for Political Science.

Bryce Shields will begin his appointment as 11th Judicial District Judge Department 1 on January 5, 2026.

