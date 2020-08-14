RM 652 Project Starts This Month

REEVES COUNTY – A project to rehabilitate RM 652 between U.S. Highway 285 and the Culberson County line is scheduled to start this month in northwest Reeves County. The project also will improve the shoulders on RM 652.

Overnight lane closures will be needed during the first phase of the project as culverts are built. This phase is expected to last through October. Traffic will be controlled with temporary traffic signals while culverts are worked on.

A width restriction of 10 feet will be in place for the project. It is crucial that companies follow load permit rules and keep the construction zone safe. A speed limit reduction to 65 miles per hour will be in place as well. Please obey any signage in the area aas well as any flaggers encountered in the area.

The 7.7-mile project is scheduled to take about 18 months to be completed. It is expected to be completed in early 2022.

Constructors Inc. of Carlsbad, N.M., won the project with a low bid of $20,145,622.