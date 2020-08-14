Seal Coating Work Next Week in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will occur Monday through Thursday, August 17-20 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the following roadways:

Route 351 (Fairlane Boulevard) in various municipalities - Westbound lane

Route 169 (Crescent Drive) in various municipalities

Route 4013 (Old Darlington Road) in Darlington Township

Each year, PennDOT’s maintenance crews perform numerous operations designed to maintain the integrity of the road surface and preserve its life. Seal coating, or more commonly referred to as “tar and chips”, is essential in preserving the life of a road surface because it prevents moisture from entering the pavement through surface cracks and oxidized asphalt surfaces.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

