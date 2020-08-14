All Together NM Fund announces additional $500K in food grants

SANTA FE – A state COVID-19 relief fund launched at the outset of the pandemic in New Mexico this week contributed an additional $500,000 to food banks and pantries statewide.

The All Together NM Fund, launched by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in collaboration with the New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations, distributed the last rounds of funds to 39 food banks and food distribution sites serving communities in all 33 counties in the state.

The recipients are Roadrunner Food Bank, The Food Depot, The Community Pantry, ECHO Food Bank, The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico, La Mesa Presbyterian Church, St. Felix Pantry, Bethel Community Storehouse, Belen Food Pantry, Las Casas Summer Food Program, Curry Retired Senior Meal Association, Carlsbad Community Foundation, United Way of Eddy County, United Way of Lea County, Rio Arriba First Baptist Church of Chama, San Martin de Porres Soup Kitchen, Truchas Service Center, Roosevelt Community Services Center, Bernal Community Center, Comedor de San Pascual, San Miguel Samaritan House, the Salvation Army of Las Vegas, Catron Food Pantries, Harvest Ministries of Roswell, Casa de Peregrinos, Spirit of Hidalgo, Silver City Gospel Rescue Mission, Lincoln County Food Bank, Deming Silver Linings, Otero Hunger Coalition, Our Lady of Perpetual Health of Sierra County, Socorro Storehouse, Always Loving Mankind of Colfax County, North Central Food Pantry of Taos, Raton Hunger Pantry and MAS Comunidad.

The latest distribution was made possible in large part by a generous donation from the McKinnon Family Foundation.

“We launched the foundation several years ago with one of the central goals being the advancement of important causes in New Mexico, including educational and cultural institutions,” said Ian McKinnon. “Increasing food security for all New Mexicans is also clearly core to the mission of our Foundation.”

“The partnership with the state has bolstered the New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundation’s capabilities in implementing this groundbreaking fund because our coalition members are constantly addressing challenges faced everyday by our communities,” said Randy Royster, Chair of the Coalition and president and chief executive of the Albuquerque Community Foundation. “By working together to identify, prioritize and respond to community needs head-on, we are having a greater impact—not just for the nonprofit sector but toward our state’s entire recovery effort.”

In total the All Together NM Fund has distributed $3.3 million in grants over the course of the pandemic. The Santa Fe Community Foundation administers the fund.

Significant donations have also been made by Arland & Associates, LLC, AT&T, Blattner Energy, Inc., Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico, Comcast, Daniels Fund, Illinois #3 Foundation, Intel Foundation, Isora Foundation, Molina Healthcare, Pattern SC Holdings, LLC, PhRMA, RALI, Stanley E. Fulton Family Foundation, Swire Coca-Cola USA, The Hayes Foundation, The McKinnon Family Foundation, Tri-State, Virgin Galactic, LLC, and W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

Donations to the fund are tax-deductible and can be made through the website, www.AllTogetherNM.org, by texting “together” to 505-333-4714, or by mail to the Santa Fe Community Foundation, PO Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504. Please note “All Together NM Fund” on the check itself.